BRIEF-Zur Rose Group FY EBITDA In Line With Last Year At Minus CHF 13.8 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group Ag:

* FY REVENUE GROWTH OF 30 PER CENT TO CHF 1,568.7 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) REMAINED IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR AT MINUS CHF 13.8 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME DECLINED FROM MINUS CHF 39.1 MILLION TO MINUS CHF 52.4 MILLION

* TARGETS SALES INCREASE OF AROUND 10 PER CENT IN 2020 (INCLUDING MEDPEX’S TOTAL ANNUAL SALES

* AIM IS TO BREAK EVEN IN 2020 AT EBITDA LEVEL

* ANY EFFECT OF COVID-19 VIRUS ON BUSINESS IS NOT REFLECTED IN OUTLOOK

* MEDIUM-TERM TARGET FOR EBITDA MARGIN AFTER ADJUSTING FOR GROWTH INITIATIVES IS AROUND 8 PER CENT

* MEDIUM-TERM TARGET FOR REVENUE IN EXCESS OF CHF 3 BILLION

* IMPLEMENTING HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM WILL GENERATE FURTHER RELEVANT EBITDA POTENTIAL OVER LONG TERM