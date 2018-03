BRIEF-Zur Rose Group FY Net Loss At CHF 36.3 Million

March 21 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* INCREASED FY SALES BY DOUBLE DIGITS TO CHF 982.9 MILLION.

* FOR 2018, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS FURTHER ACCELERATED GROWTH OF MORE THAN 20 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY TERMS.

* FY NET INCOME/(LOSS) IS MINUS CHF 36.3 MILLION

* FY REPORTED OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) IS MINUS CHF 21.2 MILLION

* EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF MORE THAN 20 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY TERMS IN 2018

* AND ASPIRES TO BREAK EVEN AT EBITDA LEVEL ADJUSTED FOR EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)