Jan 23 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group Ag:

* FY INCREASE IN REVENUE OF 20.8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY TERMS

* FY REVENUE OF CHF 1,207.2 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES GROWTH OF OVER 20 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2018