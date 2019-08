Aug 21 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group Ag:

* TARGETS FOR 2022 CONFIRMED

* INCLUDING MEDPEX SALES, H1 GROUP REVENUE WAS UP 28.1 PER CENT TO CHF 771.8 MILLION YEAR ON YEAR

* H1 EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVED FROM MINUS 1.5 PER CENT TO MINUS 0.4 PER CENT

* INCLUDING ALL EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS, H1 EBITDA IMPROVED FROM MINUS CHF 9.0 MILLION TO MINUS CHF 2.5 MILLION

* H1 NET INCOME / (LOSS) OF MINUS CHF 17.1 MILLION WAS INCURRED (PREVIOUS YEAR: MINUS CHF 17.6 MILLION)