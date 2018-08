Aug 15 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED BY 29.4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 602.7 MILLION

* H1 NET INCOME/(LOSS) OF MINUS CHF 17.6 MILLION

* CONFIRMS FURTHER DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR 2018

* ZUR ROSE GROUP - CONFIRMED FURTHER DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR 2018, OVERALL INCREASE OF MORE THAN 20 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY TERMS

* AT EBITDA LEVEL, A BREAK-EVEN RESULT ADJUSTED FOR EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES IS STILL EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)