Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group AG:

* EQS-NEWS: ZUR ROSE GROUP INCREASES ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS

* EBITDA MARGIN TARGET INCREASED TO 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN 2022

* CONFIRMATION OF REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018

* FOR 2019, GROUP IS TARGETING SALES OF AT LEAST CHF 1.6 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)