BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Launches CHF 150 Million Convertible Bonds Due 2025

March 26 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group AG:

* EQS-NEWS: ZUR ROSE GROUP AG LAUNCHES CHF 150 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025 WITH UP TO CHF 25 MILLION INCREASE OPTION

* COUPON ON THE BOND, WHICH WILL BE PAID OUT SEMI-ANNUALLY, IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 2.75% AND 3.25% PER YEAR

* BOND IS CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES AT A CONVERSION PRICE TO BE DETERMINED, PREMIUM OF THE CONVERSION PRICE EXPECTED BETWEEN 15% AND 20% VERSUS AVERAGE PRICE