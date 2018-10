Oct 29 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE; INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND CHF 200 MILLION

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE THE PURCHASE PRICE FOR MEDPEX AS WELL AS FURTHER ORGANIC GROWTH INITIATIVES

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 19 NOVEMBER 2018