BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Proposes Creating Authorized Share Capital Of CHF 26 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group AG:

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG PUBLISHES ADJUSTED PROPOSAL FOR THE CREATION OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL AND WITHDRAWS THE AGENDA ITEM RELATING TO THE CREATION OF ADDITIONAL CONDITIONAL CAPITAL FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - PROPOSES CREATING AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 26,219,910 FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS UP TO 23 APRIL 2022

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - NEWLY PROPOSED AUTHORIZED CAPITAL CORRESPONDS TO 10 PERCENT OF REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL FOR CREATION OF ADDITIONAL CONDITIONAL CAPITAL