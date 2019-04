April 17 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group AG:

* EQS-NEWS: ZUR ROSE GROUP GROWS 28 PER CENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* REVENUE FORECAST FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE REAFFIRMED

* INCREASE IN REVENUE OF 28.1 PER CENT TO CHF 381.1 MILLION IN Q1

* IT WAS NOT POSSIBLE TO CONSOLIDATE MEDPEX REVENUE AS OF YET IN Q1 OF 2019

* REAFFIRMS AIM OF ACHIEVING BREAK-EVEN AT EBITDA LEVEL IN 2019