BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Resolves Capital Increase

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group Ag:

* EQS-NEWS: ZUR ROSE GROUP ANNOUNCES THE TERMS OF THE PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE BY WAY OF A RIGHTS OFFERING

* ENVISAGED NET PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY CHF 200 MILLION

* ISSUANCE OF UP TO 2,665,476 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 5.75 EACH

* NEW SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AT A RATIO OF 3 NEW SHARES FOR 7 EXISTING SHARES HELD

* BOOKBUILDING IS EXPECTED TO START ON 22 NOVEMBER 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO END ON 29 NOVEMBER 2018