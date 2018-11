Nov 28 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* ANNOUNCES RESULT OF RIGHTS TAKE-UP

* EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS SUBSCRIBED TO 889,239 SHARES OF NEW SHARES OFFERED

* UP TO 1,776,237 SHARES TO BE PLACED VIA A PUBLIC OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENTS

* OFFER PRICE FOR NEW SHARES TO BE DETERMINED BASED ON BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, EXPECTED TO END ON 29 NOVEMBER