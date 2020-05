BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Says Public Prosecutor Of Canton Charges Files Charges Against CEO In Connection With Mail-Order Of Non-Prescription Drugs & Electronic Prescribing

May 3 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group AG:

* EQS-NEWS: ZUR ROSE GROUP: CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAIL-ORDER OF NON-PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND ELECTRONIC PRESCRIBING

* ZUR ROSE GROUP- PUBLIC PROSECUTOR OF CANTON OF THURGAU FILES CHARGES AGAINST CEO WALTER OBERHÄNSLI IN CONNECTION WITH MAIL-ORDER OF NON-PRESCRIPTION DRUGS & ELECTRONIC PRESCRIBING

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - KREUZLINGEN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR FILED CHARGES AGAINST WALTER OBERHÄNSLI IN HIS CAPACITY AS CEO OF ZUR ROSE GROUP

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - CHARGES ARE BASED ON A REPORT OF A CRIMINAL OFFENCE LODGED BY PHARMASUISSE

* ZUR ROSE-CHARGES RELATE TO 2 SEPARATE ISSUES: MAIL-ORDER DISTRIBUTION OF NON-PRESCRIPTION DRUGS &REWARDING DOCTORS FOR ISSUING ELECTRONIC PRESCRIPTIONS BETWEEN 2010&2015

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - BOARD REJECTS ACCUSATIONS MADE AGAINST CEO & ANNOUNCES SUPPORT TO WALTER OBERHÄNSLI “UNRESERVEDLY” IN FIGHTING CHARGES

* ZUR ROSE GROUP AG - RULES OUT AN IMPACT OF PROCEEDINGS ON CURRENT BUSINESS PERFORMANCE