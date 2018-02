BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Says Rx Mail-Order Ban Not To Be Justified

Feb 7 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* EQS-NEWS: ZUR ROSE GROUP AG: STATEMENT ON THE DRAFT COALITION AGREEMENT IN GERMANY: RX MAIL-ORDER BAN NOT TO BE JUSTIFIED

* IN INTEREST OF PATIENTS WILL THEREFORE TAKE ALL NECESSARY LEGAL AND OPERATIVE STEPS BOTH IN GERMANY AND AT EUROPEAN LEVEL

* RE COALITION AGREEMENT OF PARTIES CDU/CSU AND SPD: PARTIES INTEND TO IMPLEMENT A BAN ON MAIL-ORDER OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN ORDER TO STRENGTHEN LOCAL PHARMACIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)