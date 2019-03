March 4 (Reuters) - Zur Rose Group AG:

* EQS-NEWS: CHANGE ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE ZUR ROSE GROUP

* ZUR ROSE GROUP - VANESSA FREY AND HEINZ O. BAUMGARTNER HAVE DECIDED NOT TO STAND AGAIN FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT NEXT AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)