Oct 24 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES A PUBLIC STRAIGHT BOND OF CHF 180 MILLION

* BOND OFFERS A COUPON OF 2.50 PER CENT AND HAS A TENOR OF 5 YEARS

* BOND WILL BE SETTLED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2019 FOLLOWING ITS LISTING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* NET PROCEEDS OF BOND WILL BE USED BY ISSUER PRIMARILY TO FINANCE INITIATIVES RELATED TO INTRODUCTION OF ELECTRONIC PRESCRIPTION IN GERMANY