April 18 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* MARKED SURGE IN SALES: ZUR ROSE GROUP GROWS 30 PERCENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY WAS 11.0 PERCENT

* Q1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 29.9 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 297.6 MILLION

* Q1 GROUP SALES GROWTH YEAR-ON-YEAR IN LOCAL CURRENCY TERMS WAS 23.8 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)