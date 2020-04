BRIEF-Zur Rose Q1 Revenue Up At CHF 426.6 Million

April 16 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTS TO CHF 426.6 MILLION (INCLUDING MEDPEX SALES)

* GROUP EXPECTS CONSIDERABLY MORE RAPID MARKET ACCEPTANCE OF MAIL-ORDER DISTRIBUTION FOR MEDICINES AND DIGITAL HEALTHCARE SERVICES AS A RESULT OF GLOBAL CRISIS.

* SINCE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CUSTOMERS AND PATIENTS HAVE BEEN MAKING INCREASING USE OF MAIL-ORDER DISTRIBUTION

* BY CONTRAST, ZUR ROSE IS CURRENTLY SEEING A FALL IN DEMAND IN PHYSICIANS BUSINESS IN SWITZERLAND

* DECREE BY FEDERAL COUNCIL THAT ONLY URGENT INTERVENTIONS AND TREATMENTS MAY BE PERFORMED HAS CAUSED MANY PHYSICIANS AND PRACTICES TO REDUCE OPERATIONS

* DOCTORS’ PRESCRIPTIONS TO BE ELECTRONIC ONLY FROM 2022

* FROM 1 APRIL 2022 DOCTORS’ PRESCRIPTIONS SHOULD IN PRINCIPLE BE ISSUED IN ELECTRONIC FORM ONLY IN GERMANY

* BILL IS ENVISAGED TO BE APPROVED BY BUNDESTAG BEFORE SUMMER BREAK AND COULD COME INTO EFFECT AFTER BEING AGREED BY FEDERAL COUNCIL IN AUTUMN 2020

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON BUSINESS CANNOT YET BE QUANTIFIED AT PRESENT AND SO HAVE NOT BEEN REFLECTED IN OUTLOOK

* OVERALL GROUP EXPECTS CONSIDERABLY MORE RAPID MARKET ACCEPTANCE OF MAIL-ORDER DISTRIBUTION FOR MEDICINES AND DIGITAL HEALTHCARE SERVICES AS A RESULT OF GLOBAL CRISIS