Feb 18 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ANNOUNCED THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF USD 200 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* THE NOTES WILL MATURE IN FEBRUARY 2030. THE TRANSACTION WAS TARGETED AT ASIAN INVESTORS

* TRANSACTION HAS BEEN CONDUCTED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, NOTES CARRY FIXED COUPON OF 2.3% Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)