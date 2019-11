Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance:

* CEO MARIO GRECO SAYS ~HAVE NO PLANS, TARGETS FOR NON-ORGANIC GROWTH, NO CAPITAL ALLOCATION FOR THAT

* CEO MARIO GRECO SAYS ~WILL BE OPPORTUNISTIC AND TACTICAL IF NEEDED, WILL REMAIN VERY DISCIPLINED

* CEO MARIO GRECO SAYS ~WE ARE NOT PLANNING TO DO BUYBACKS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)