July 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* CREATED A WELLCARE BUSINESS TO ACCELERATE GROUP’S EXISTING HEALTH AND WELLBEING INITIATIVES IN MARKETS AROUND WORLD AND APPLY A GLOBAL APPROACH TO THEIR DEVELOPMENT

* NEW BUSINESS AIMS TO PROVIDE RETAIL, SME AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CUSTOMERS WITH UNIQUE HEALTH AND WELLNESS SOLUTIONS TAILORED SPECIFICALLY TO THEIR NEEDS