Dec 3 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance:

* SAYS DEAL ON ADAC AUTOVERSICHERUNG WITH ALLIANZ BROUGHT FORWARD BY ONE YEAR TO JAN 1 2019

* SAYS WILL TRANSFER 51 PERCENT STAKE IN ADAC AUTOVERSICHERUNG TO ALLIANZ ONE YEAR AHEAD OF TIME

* SAYS PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS