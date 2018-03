March 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group Ag:

* SAYS ACCELERATES GROWTH OF ITS COVER-MORE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION IN LATIN AMERICA‍​

* SAYS TRANSACTION ENCOMPASSES 19 LEGAL ENTITIES OPERATING THROUGHOUT LATIN AMERICA, MOST NOTABLY IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE, COLOMBIA AND MEXICO

* SAYS THE TRANSACTION IS OPPORTUNITY TO RESHAPE TRAVEL ASSISTANCE IN LATIN AMERICAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)