June 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP - ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 750 MILLION OF DATED SUBORDINATED NOTES

* ZURICH INSURANCE - NOTES, WHICH WILL MATURE IN SEPT 2050 AND ARE FIRST CALLABLE IN JUNE 2030, WILL BE ISSUED BY ZURICH FINANCE (IRELAND) DAC

* ZURICH INSURANCE - ANNUAL COUPON IS FIXED AT 1.875% UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2030; THEREAFTER HOLDERS OF NOTES WILL RECEIVE A FLOATING RATE COUPON Source text: bit.ly/3cMkPIJ Further company coverage: