March 6 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ALL BOARD MEMBERS ARE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE COMPANY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) ON APRIL 1, 2020

* DUE TO PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, THE AGM WILL BE LIMITED TO THE STATUTORY MEETING ONLY, WITH NO RECEPTION AFTERWARD