BRIEF-Zurich Insurance Proposes Dividend Of CHF 19 per Share

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF CHF 19 PER SHARE

* BUSINESS OPERATING PROFIT (BOP) UP 20% TO USD 4.6 BILLION AND NET INCOME AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS UP 24%

* WELL ON TRACK TO FULLY DELIVER ON 2017 TO 2019 TARGETS

* 2018 NET INCOME AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 3,716 MILLION USD

* 2018 PROPERTY AND CASUALTY UNDERLYING COMBINED RATIO 97.8%

* PROPERTY & CASUALTY (P&C) BOP UP 35%, WITH IMPROVED UNDERLYING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

* ANALYSTS IN POLL SAW DIVIDEND OF 18.9 SWISS FRANCS, NET PROFIT OF 3.48 BILLION USD (+16 PERCENT Y/Y)

* PERFORMANCE GIVES US GREAT CONFIDENCE AS WE ENTER THE NEXT PHASE OF OUR DEVELOPMENT OVER THE YEAR AHEAD

GROUP SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS IN AUSTRALIA, LATIN AMERICA AND THE AFORE-MENTIONED INDONESIA, GAINING ACCESS TO AN ADDITIONAL 29 MILLION POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS