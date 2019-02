Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ZURICH INSURANCE SAYS 2018 NET INCOME $3.72 BILLION

* ZURICH INSURANCE SAYS USD 1.1 BN IN COST SAVINGS ACHIEVED, WITH USD 400M OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND ON TRACK WITH THE TARGET OF USD 1.5BN SAVINGS BY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)