BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says completes share buyback programme

May 22 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ZURICH INSURANCE SAYS THAT ON MAY 18, 2018 IT HAS COMPLETED ITS PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.74 MILLION SHARES WHICH IT LAUNCHED ON APRIL 11, 2018

* ZURICH INSURANCE SAYS WITH COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, THE GROUP HAS CONCLUDED ITS ANTI-DILUTION MEASURES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 CONSISTING OF THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY USD 1 BILLION