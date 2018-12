BRIEF-Zurich Insurance To Transfer UK Legacy Portfolio To Catalina

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* SAYS TO TRANSFER UK LEGACY EMPLOYERS’ LIABILITY PORTFOLIO TO CATALINA

* PORTFOLIO INCLUDES GROSS LIABILITIES OF USD 2 BILLION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A SMALL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATING PROFIT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A SMALL POSITIVE IMPACT ON ZURICH’S CAPITAL POSITION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN OVERALL POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO THE BUSINESS OPERATING PROFIT OVER THE FULL PERIOD TO COMPLETION OF THE TRANSFER OF THE POLICIES