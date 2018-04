April 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ZURICH INSURANCE SAYS GARY SHAUGHNESSY WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AND AS A MEMBER OF ZURICH’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

* ZURICH SAYS AMANDA BLANC WHO IS JOINING ZURICH FROM AXA WILL SUCCEED SHAUGHNESSY AS CEO EMEA AND AS A MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)