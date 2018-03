March 22 (Reuters) - ZUTEC HOLDING AB:

* ZUTEC AT WORK IN PAVILLIONS; A VIBRANT NEW TOWN CENTRE AT SYDNEY’S OLYMPIC PARK

* ‍CHOSEN BY MIRVAC TO PROVIDE QUALITY ASSURANCE SOLUTION FOR PAVILLIONS DEVELOPMENT ON $300 MILLION SYDNEY OLYMPIC PARK​

* ‍CONTRACT IS FOR 27 MONTHS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)