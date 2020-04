BRIEF-Zydus Explores Biologicals Route To Treat Coronavirus With Interferon Alpha-2B

April 20 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD - ZYDUS EXPLORES BIOLOGICALS ROUTE TO TREAT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WITH LONG-ACTING INTERFERON ALPHA-2B

* CADILA HEALTHCARE - INTERFERON ALPHA CAN POTENTIALLY EMERGE AS A TREATMENT OPTION FOR COVID 19

* CADILA HEALTHCARE - IN VITRO, IN VIVO STUDIES SUGGEST POSITIVE EFFECTS OF INTERFERON ALPHA ON COVID-19 PATIENTS

* CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD -ZYDUS APPROACHES DEPARTMENT OF BIOTECHNOLOGY, INDIA TO INVESTIGATE THE ROLE OF PEGYLATED INTERFERON ALPHA-2B FOR COVID 19

* CADILA HEALTHCARE - WORKING WITH USFDA TO OPEN AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG FILING FOR PEGYLATED INTERFERON ALPHA-2B

* CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD - READY TO UNDERTAKE CLINICAL TRIAL