BRIEF-Zymeworks And Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration

April 23 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* ZYMEWORKS AND CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY COLLABORATION

* ZYMEWORKS INC - CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM

* ZYMEWORKS INC - ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE

* ZYMEWORKS INC - IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BILLION IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION

* ZYMEWORKS INC - CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN