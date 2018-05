BRIEF-Zymeworks And Daiichi Sankyo Expand Immuno-Oncology Collaboration Focused On Bispecific Antibodies

May 14 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* ZYMEWORKS AND DAIICHI SANKYO EXPAND IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES

* ZYMEWORKS- TO GET UPFRONT TECHNOLOGY ACCESS FEE OF $18 MILLION; MAY GET UP TO $466.7 MILLION IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* ZYMEWORKS INC - ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE UP TO DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON GLOBAL PRODUCT SALES

* ZYMEWORKS - DAIICHI SANKYO TO ACQUIRE LICENSES TO CO’S AZYMETRIC AND EFECT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS TO DEVELOP 2 ADDITIONAL BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: