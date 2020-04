April 1 (Reuters) - Zymeworks Inc:

* ZYMEWORKS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL OF ZW25 IN FIRST-LINE HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER AND GASTROESOPHAGEAL ADENOCARCINOMA CONDUCTED BY BEIGENE

* ZYMEWORKS INC - TO DATE, ZW25 HAS DEMONSTRATED PROMISING ACTIVITY IN LATE-STAGE, TREATMENT-REFRACTORY HER2-EXPRESSING TUMORS