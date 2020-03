March 16 (Reuters) - Zymeworks Inc:

* ZYMEWORKS INC - ENTERED INTO A REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH BAKER BROTHERS LIFE SCIENCES, L.P. AND 667, L.P.

* ZYMEWORKS - BAKER FUNDS ARE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN RESALE REGISTRATION RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO COMMON SHARES OF CO HELD BY BAKER FUNDS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2Qlp59B