* ZYMEWORKS REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ZYMEWORKS INC - REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.04 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $0.23 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* ZYMEWORKS INC - EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES TO INCREASE OVER TIME

* ZYMEWORKS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.83