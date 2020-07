BRIEF-Zymeworks & Merck Sign New License Agreement

July 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* ZYMEWORKS - CO & MERCK SIGNED NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT

* ZYMEWORKS - AGREEMENT GRANTS MERCK RIGHT TO DEVELOP ADDITIONAL MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATES USING CO’S AZYMETRIC & EFECT PLATFORMS

* ZYMEWORKS - TO PROVIDE MERCK WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING LICENSE TO RESEARCH, COMMERCIALIZE UP TO 3 NEW MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES FOR MERCK’S THERAPEUTIC TARGETS

* ZYMEWORKS INC - CO WILL RECEIVE AN UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT PAYMENT

* ZYMEWORKS - IF EACH OF 3 PROGRAMS YIELD APPROVED PRODUCT, CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO US$411 MILLION IN OPTION EXERCISE FEES & MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* ZYMEWORKS - IF EACH OF 3 PROGRAMS YIELD APPROVED PRODUCT, CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO US$480 MILLION IN COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS, ROYALTIES ON SALES

* ZYMEWORKS INC - NEW AGREEMENT DOES NOT IMPACT ORIGINAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO & MERCK