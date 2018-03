March 14 (Reuters) - Zymeworks Inc:

* ZYMEWORKS REPORTS 2017 YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ZYMEWORKS INC - QTRLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAL COLLABORATIONS REVENUE $50.1 MILLION

* ZYMEWORKS INC - QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $1.29