BRIEF-Zynerba Pharma announces top-line results from phase 2 star 1 trial of ZYN002

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results from phase 2 star 1 trial of ZYN002 in adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures
* Zynerba - ZYN002 did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction of focal seizures during treatment period
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - star 1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - will present top-line data from ZYN002 stop trial in osteoarthritis soon
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - will present top-line data from Fab-C study in fragile X syndrome by end of September
* Zynerba - patients on low dose of ZYN002 achieved 18.4% median reduction in focal seizures during treatment period versus baseline
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - none of secondary endpoints showed statistically significant differences between ZYN002 and placebo