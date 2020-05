BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces New Two-Year Data From Open Label Extension Of The Phase 2 Fab-C Trial In Patients With Fragile X

May 26 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES NEW TWO-YEAR DATA FROM OPEN LABEL EXTENSION OF THE PHASE 2 FAB-C TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH FRAGILE X AT 2020 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) SCIENCE HIGHLIGHTS VIRTUAL SESSION

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOP LINE RESULTS OF PIVOTAL CONNECT-FX TRIAL EXPECTED LATE IN Q2 OF 2020

* ZYNERBA PHARMA - ROBUST RESPONSE SUSTAINED THROUGH TWO YEARS OF TREATMENT WITH ZYGEL IN PATIENTS FROM PHASE 2 FAB-C TRIAL

* ZYNERBA PHARMA- DATA SHOW STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS FROM BASELINE THAT WERE OBSERVED AT WEEK 12 WERE SUSTAINED