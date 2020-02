Feb 26 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN THE PIVOTAL CONNECT-FX TRIAL OF ZYGEL™ IN FRAGILE X SYNDROME

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM CONNECT-FX TRIAL EXPECTED LATE IN Q2 OF 2020