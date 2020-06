June 30 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES TOP LINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL CONNECT-FX TRIAL OF ZYGEL™ (CBD GEL) IN FRAGILE X SYNDROME

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN PRIMARY OR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN FULL ANALYSIS SET