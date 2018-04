April 10 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ZYN002 IN DEVELOPMENTAL AND EPILEPTIC ENCEPHALOPATHIES (DEE)

* EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 BELIEVE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2019