May 11 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.50 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ZYNERBA - BELIEVES CASH RUNWAY SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS BEYOND EXPECTED NDA SUBMISSION, POTENTIAL APPROVAL OF ZYGEL IN FXS & INTO H2 2021