May 8 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.91

* ZYNERBA - BELIEVES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENT POSITION OF $52.1 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS INTO 2019