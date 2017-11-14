FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share of $0.63
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share of $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights

* Q3 loss per share $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals - ‍ believes cash and cash equivalent position as of September 30, 2017 is sufficient to develop five phase 3-ready programs

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - believes that cash and cash equivalent position of as of September 30, 2017 is sufficient to fund operations into 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

