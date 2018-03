BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.60

March 12 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EXPECTS TO INITIATE STUDY MID-YEAR 2018 TO SUPPORT AN NDA FOR ZYN002 IN FXS​

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVES ‍CASH,CASH EQUIVALENT POSITION AS OF DEC 31, 2017 IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS WELL INTO 2019​

* ZYNERBA - BELIEVES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENT POSITION OF $62.5 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017 SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS WELL INTO 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: