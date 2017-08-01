FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 results
August 1, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zynerba expects to announce top-line results from Star 1 trial soon, followed by top-line data from stop trial later this month

* Remains on track to report top-line results from fab-c fragile x study in September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

