April 25 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ZYN002 WAS SHOWN TO BE WELL TOLERATED THROUGH 12 MONTHS OF TREATMENT IN STAR 2

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS - LOOK FORWARD TO INITIATING A PHASE 2B STUDY IN ADULT REFRACTORY FOCAL SEIZURES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018